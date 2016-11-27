Reverse strategy to crack the mains

Following this effective revision plan can help you secure a good score.

You are left with only five days for your UPSC mains exam, and the syllabus is vast. Anxiety strikes students at this stage and panicking begins. However, you can score well if you revise everything properly. The last stage of exam preparation plays a decisive role in scoring well. Following the right strategy can help aspirants quickly cover all the topics with confidence. More than being prepared for the exam, students should be mentally ready.

Reverse strategy, where one starts by preparing for the paper which falls last, can be effective. First, you have to calculate your study hours as you have nine papers in total, supposing that you have only half a day for each paper. The revision days should also include an hour of answer-writing daily. Here is a day-wise preparation plan.

Nov. 28: This year, as the last paper is Optional Subject Paper-II, on the basis of reverse strategy, revise this paper in the first half of your day. In the second half, study Optional Subject Paper-I and cover all the topics.

Nov. 29: Dedicate this day to the revision of the remaining part of the optional papers, language papers and GS Paper-IV, which includes ethics, integrity, and aptitude.

Nov. 30: Go through GS Paper-III which includes subjects such as science and technology, economic development, environment ecology and biodiversity, internal security and disaster management in the first half of the day. This paper also needs daily updates; so go though the latest news and spend at least two hours. In the afternoon, start revising GS Paper-II that has governance, constitution, polity, social justice and international relations as the main topics. Go through all your notes of newspapers and any examples you must have accumulated during your preparation. This will help you in your essay paper as well. Also, international relations is dynamic in nature, so go through newspaper articles and debates on Lok Sabha TV and All India Radio.

Dec. 1: Dedicate half of the day to GS Paper-I to finish revising Indian heritage and culture, history and geography of the world and society. In the other half of the day, revise the essay paper, which has a share of almost 15 per cent of total marks. Go through all magazines, notes and examples collected from your study material, newspapers, and so on. You can use quotes to give a good start to your essay. Go through the topics you think you don’t know too well and have difficulty in remembering. Cover topics that you couldn’t finish because of time constraints and dedicate this day to revising current affairs and writing sample essays.

Dec. 2: You must revise GS Paper II and GS Paper III in the morning. Revise from the short notes and examples you must have collected while studying. After lunch, start revising GS Paper-I and keep your focus on social issues.

Dec. 3: Stay confident and calm. You are all set for the exam. Don’t be anxious.

Taking care of your diet is important as well. Eat fresh and light food as it will help you remain active.

The writer is CEO and co-founder, SuperProfs.