Prepare for the visa interview

The process of acquiring a student visa is straightforward, writes Charles Luoma-Overstreet, Consular Chief, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.

One of the most exciting aspects of my job is talking to students about their plans for the future — particularly their educational and career aspirations. I am consistently impressed by the caliber of the students I meet. Their curiosity and passion to learn more about life and higher education in the United States is a delight.

The U.S. remains one of the most popular choices for higher education amongst international students. That is due, in large part, to the large number of internationally ranked universities and colleges in the U.S. which offer flexible and competitive degrees with a strong focus on real-world experience. Gaining admission into one of these schools is the first and most important part of pursuing higher education in the U.S., but after that of course, comes the process of acquiring a student visa. Parents and students that I meet, often express concern about a process that they have heard is complicated and overwhelming. In reality, it is rather straightforward.

Does the visa process take as long as I hear?

Once applicants complete the user-friendly student visa application on the Consular Electronic Application Center website, two appointment slots will be assigned to them. The first will be for submission of their information including fingerprints and a photo, at the Visa Application Center. The second will be for their interview at the U.S. Consulate General. Once applicants are interviewed and their visa, approved, they will receive their passports within one week. You are now ready to travel.

What are the right answers to the visa interview questions?

Don’t let anyone tell you that there is one right answer. There are no right answers because every student is different. Visa officers enjoy engaging with students and look forward to learning about their education plans during the interview. Be honest and share your plans. You should be able to discuss your choice of school, explain your career goals and talk about the financial arrangements you have made to afford studying in the U.S.

What should I bring to my interview?

Remember to bring your acceptance letter, I-20 form issued by the chosen university or college, standardised test scores, and any other documents that would be helpful in their interview. Did you know that the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai conducts 1,000 to 1,500 visa interviews per day? Most interviews do not last more than five minutes. You can understand why it is important for students to be able to concisely and fully answer the visa officer’s questions.

What documents should I carry with me when I travel?

Once a visa has been approved, you can start preparing for your exciting journey to the U.S. Travel with your I-20 form and passports since the immigration officers at the ports-of-entry may ask to see them. Additionally, you have to be sure you have paid the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fee prior to the interview, and you should carry the proof of payment along with your passport when you enter the U.S. You will have difficulty enrolling in classes for your programmes if you can’t show that you have paid the fee.

What else do I need to know?

Anyone who has ever traveled or studied in a different country knows that it comes with unique challenges. It is important for you to familiarise yourselves with the U.S. education system and take measures to smoothly transition into a new culture. EducationUSA’s pre-departure orientation sessions are a great way to get started.

Alumni events, information sessions, and virtual campus tours held by the respective universities or colleges are other resources that you can utilise. Most importantly, get involved with the community and students at your new school and have fun.

If you have further questions, visit in.usembassy.gov/visas. You can also learn more about studying in the U.S. at educationusa.state.gov.

The third in a series of articles on higher education in the U.S.