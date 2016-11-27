Offbeat avenues in commerce

Accountancy is no more about just book-keeping. A number of exciting options have opened up for today’s commerce graduates.

According to the report, All India Survey on Higher Education 2012-13, 9,15,307 students completed their graduation in Commerce (B.Com), in 2013. The report of 2013-14 states that 8,09,878 completed the course in 2014.

Traditional accounting jobs are passé. Traditionally, they involved maintaining books of accounts and preparing trial balances, profit-loss statements, and invoices. These tasks are now completely automated; they require human intervention only for entering data from vouchers, invoices, and so on. Today, traditional accounting jobs do not require smart people. The number of roles, too, has come down significantly. In this context, where the supply of commerce graduates has increased to close to a million and the number of traditional jobs has shrunk, what is new in the job market?

Let us explore a few new jobs that have come up in the areas of finance, accounting, audit and compliance.

Budget analyst: A budget analyst is responsible for preparing and examining budget estimates and reporting any variances to the top management. Some responsibilities of the role involve: working with operating managers to develop budget, analysing budget estimates received from various departments, preparing budget reports and monitoring cash outflow reports and advising management to take proper decisions on financial planning.

Treasury executive: Every company needs short-term money or has cash which it can invest for the short-term. A back office treasury officer/executive works under the supervision of the treasury manager to ensure that money is borrowed or invested as per company policies and procedures.

Some responsibilities of the role include: gathering information on the trades made by the treasury team, updating cash position and bank reconciliations, maintaining general ledger integrity and tracking investments and preparing cash-flow statements, among others.

MIS executive: MIS stands for Management Information System. Every management wants analytical reports on operations. Assisting the senior management in business analysis, coordinating, preparing, presenting, and reviewing reports are the activities that an MIS Executive performs. Typical responsibilities include: consolidating data and generating reports, preparing routine reports and monitoring and evaluating data accuracy by performing trend analysis of data.

Internal and statutory auditors: Thanks to automation, ‘audit’ has gained predominant focus in ensuring a proper accounting structure. An audit includes both internal and statutory audit. While internal auditors are the staff of the same company, statutory auditors are external personnel appointed by the company’s board. Auditors are responsible for: verification of bills, TDS calculations, service tax calculations and verification of salaries.

Compliance: This is the area where the biggest number of jobs is being created.

Every company needs personnel who can reconcile and create monthly reports on statutory liabilities like TDS, service tax, gratuity, provident fund, income tax, excise duty and sales tax.

Banking and financial services industry: BFSI, being the second largest employer in the country with graduate-requirement, has been consistently providing opportunities for B.Com graduates over the years.

According to the NSDC human resource and skill requirements reports, the banking and NBFC sectors will hire 67 per cent more manpower between 2013 and 2022.

Here are some job roles that have come up in this industry:

Recovery officer: A recovery officer is responsible for performing recovery activities according to bank policies and legal guidelines. Some responsibilities of a recovery officer are: assessing reasons for default and intention to pay, conducting checks and secure payments, recommending rescheduling of loans, working with debt collection agencies and reviewing reports and participating in special collection drives.

Branch customer relationship executive: The main responsibility of Branch CREs is to ensure that they build strong relations with customers and help them when they face issues. In the process, they guide customers to appropriate officers, identify cross-selling opportunities while interacting with customers and comply with bank policies and procedures.

*Information on job roles is taken from the book ‘An Expert's Guide to Top 101 Entry-Level Jobs for MBAs and Graduates’, written by the author.