Master the art of healing

Over the years, the medical sector has undergone a sea of change. In the context of a large number of students attempting medical entrance exams to gain entry into the profession, few barely look past pursuing medicine beyond the scope of neurology, cardiology, cancer, dentistry and endocrinology, to name a few. However, nursing and midwifery have, over the years, witnessed an increase in the number of aspirants opting for such courses.

Excerpts from an interview with Sarah Woolley, Academic Group Lead for Midwifery and Community-Based Nursing, Staffordshire University (U.K.).

What are the international trends and practices in the healthcare industry today, especially in nursing?

Nursing is advancing globally, with many countries now adopting practices that support care for patients in a community/home setting as opposed to the more traditional hospital setting. This reduces the need for hospital in-patient stays. It also requires nurses to be educated to possess advanced skills, allowing them to assess, manage and treat patients autonomously. Nurses are now the preferred care providers in many settings. There are, however, the challenges of an ageing population and a physical resource drain which require nurses to be innovative and responsive practitioners, ensuring that evidence-based practice is maintained in a cost effective manner.

What are the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the School of Nursing and Midwifery?

Our undergraduate courses in adult nursing, paediatric nursing, mental health nursing and midwifery are three-year programmes which include 50 per cent each of theory and practical experience.

We also offer a number of Continued Professional Development (CPD) modules which allow students to develop their knowledge and skills in particular aspects of healthcare such as diabetes, care of patients with respiratory disorders, tissue viability, infection prevention and control, end of life care, management of pain, physical health assessment, independent/supplementary prescribing, dementia care and more. We also offer master’s programmes in advanced clinical practice, public health, health informatics and a negotiated master’s award. The latter allows students to develop a programme of study that meets their professional and educational needs.

On an average, how many Indian students apply to these courses?

Currently, we have only U.K. residents enrolled in the course due to professionally imposed restrictions on practice for non-United Kingdom nurses or students. We now have a number of distance learning modules accessible for overseas students with online learning opportunities, narrated PowerPoints, webinars and synchronous discussion forums, all designed to allow students from outside England to access programmes of study without travelling to the U.K.

What research opportunities does the course present?

We have a strong research ethic within the university with 78 per cent of our research internationally recognised by Research Excellence Framework (REF). Students have the opportunity to undertake research in the fields of nurse education and midwifery, and practice in collaboration with institutes in the U.K.

Please shed some light on the skill-based vocational education and the specially designed coursework included in this programme.

The ability to practise skills is essential to learning. Areas of practice such as clinical observations, wound care, catheterisation, venipuncture and passing of NG tube can all be undertaken with our simulation equipment. Students can also utilise our theatre suite and our ambulance for practice. This allows them the opportunity to replicate clinical practice from patient admission to hospital to discharge.

Our nursing programmes are for 45 weeks with 50 per cent each of theory and practice, and are focused on either adult, child or mental health nursing. This differs from nursing in India where learning includes all aspects of care across the age-spectrum, including midwifery care.

What are the eligibility criteria for pursuing this course?

To meet the requirements of our undergraduate course in nursing, overseas students need to have an IELTS score of 7.0 as well as evidence of education equivalent to our 280 UCAS points, along with GCSE English and Mathematics. Study at the master’s level will require an honours degree of class 2.1 or above, and for those whose first language is not English, an IELTS score of 7.0 or TOEFL 600 (paper-based) or Cambridge proficiency certificate in English Grade B.

How many people evince interest in pursuing midwifery, especially in countries abroad?

At Staffordshire University, we offer a shortened midwifery course for nurses who hold an undergraduate degree in nursing. This is quite popular, particularly in EU countries where midwifery care is not provided in this way or for those wishing to change direction of interest. The U.K. differs from India in that midwifery is seen as a specialist provision, separate from nursing, which works on de-medicalising pregnancy and concentrating on health normality where possible. Within India, midwifery is seen as a branch of nursing and is taught in conjunction with general nurse education.

What kind of employment opportunities do students have after graduating?

Midwifery is a separate profession in the U.K. Successful completion of a U.K. nursing programme provides an internationally-recognised qualification. Career prospects for nursing are excellent with 95 per cent of our graduates either being employed or pursuing higher education. Employment opportunities for U.K. graduates are varied and our graduates find employment within local NHS and independent sectors while others choose to work abroad.

Among Indian graduates, many choose to work abroad at popular destinations such as the U.S., Canada and the U.K.