Geddes Scholarship, Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship, Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship

Geddes Scholarship

The Sanskriti Foundation invites applications for the study of the methodology and principles of Geddes town planning. The duration of the scholarship is six months.

Eligibility: Students or young practicing professionals (individual or group) of planning and architecture between 20 and 30 years of age.

Application: Via post to Sanskriti Foundation’s head office in Delhi.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 45,000

Deadline: December 31

http://www.b4s.in/plus/GS605

Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship

This scholarship is available for 100 meritorious and talented students to help them carry on their higher education.

Eligibility: Students in the first year of graduation who have passed Class XII in 2016 with more than 75 per cent marks. Annual family income shouldn’t exceed 2 lakh.

Application: Online application.

Prizes and rewards: A scholarship of Rs. 40,000 each will be awarded to 100 students.

Deadline: January 10

http://www.b4s.in/plus/MIM0

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship

These scholarships are given by a charitable organisation with the objective of supporting 12,000 underprivileged students each year.

Eligibility: Students of Class XI and XII, ITI, diploma, graduates, B.Tech, MBBS and postgraduates.

Application: Apply by post to the nearest Sitaram Jindal Foundation’s centre.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 500 to 2,000 per month.

Deadline: Application is open.

http://www.b4s.in/plus/SJF212

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

