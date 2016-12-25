Education

Falak Sufi Scholarship, INSPIRE Scholarship, ONGC Scholarships

more-in

Falak Sufi Scholarship

The Graduate School of Arts and Science, New York University, is inviting students for a two-year master’s programme.

Eligibility: Graduates in near eastern studies, and also those with a joint degree in Journalism, the concentration with Museum Studies, and the business track.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Stipend of $26,855 per year, tuition fee, health insurance, etc., for upto two years.

Deadline: January 4, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/FSS1

INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE)

Description: This scholarship aims at encouraging talented youth to undertake higher education in science-intensive programmes, by providing scholarships and mentorship.

Eligibility: Students from first year of graduation in B.S, B.Sc or integrated five-year M.Sc/M.S programmes.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 80,000 per year to 10,000 scholars for a maximum of five years.

Deadline: January 15, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/ISF6

ONGC Scholarships for SC/ST Students

ONGC offers scholarships to meritorious SC/ST students pursuing professional courses in engineering, medical stream and master’s degree courses in business administration, geology or geophysics.

Eligibility: First-year students of the abovementioned disciplines who are below 30 years of age, have scored more than 60 per cent in the preceding exam and have a total family income below Rs. 4.5 lakh per year.

Application: By post to designated ONGC office.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 48,000 p.a. to 500 students

Deadline: January 24, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/OST4

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Post a Comment
More In Education
education
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2016 9:48:12 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/education/Falak-Sufi-Scholarship-INSPIRE-Scholarship-ONGC-Scholarships/article16938062.ece

© The Hindu