Falak Sufi Scholarship, INSPIRE Scholarship, ONGC Scholarships

Falak Sufi Scholarship

The Graduate School of Arts and Science, New York University, is inviting students for a two-year master’s programme.

Eligibility: Graduates in near eastern studies, and also those with a joint degree in Journalism, the concentration with Museum Studies, and the business track.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Stipend of $26,855 per year, tuition fee, health insurance, etc., for upto two years.

Deadline: January 4, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/FSS1

INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE)

Description: This scholarship aims at encouraging talented youth to undertake higher education in science-intensive programmes, by providing scholarships and mentorship.

Eligibility: Students from first year of graduation in B.S, B.Sc or integrated five-year M.Sc/M.S programmes.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 80,000 per year to 10,000 scholars for a maximum of five years.

Deadline: January 15, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/ISF6

ONGC Scholarships for SC/ST Students

ONGC offers scholarships to meritorious SC/ST students pursuing professional courses in engineering, medical stream and master’s degree courses in business administration, geology or geophysics.

Eligibility: First-year students of the abovementioned disciplines who are below 30 years of age, have scored more than 60 per cent in the preceding exam and have a total family income below Rs. 4.5 lakh per year.

Application: By post to designated ONGC office.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 48,000 p.a. to 500 students

Deadline: January 24, 2017

http://www.b4s.in/plus/OST4

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com