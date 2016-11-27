Vedant Dalmiya discovers unknown facets of his course at the University of Strathclyde.

The thought of being an entrepreneur who could successfully bring ideas to life, to make changes for the better, had always appealed to me. So, after completing my schooling in commerce at Delhi Public School, Surat, I started researching about the various universities where I could explore the world of entrepreneurship and grow as an individual. I decided on the University of Strathclyde because of its reputation and its specialisation in entrepreneurship.

I didn’t know anyone in Glasgow but the continuous guidance and support from the university helped me to settle down quickly.

The main problem as an international student was the Scottish accent, which was hard to understand, but I slowly got used to it. The city’s slogan is “People Make Glasgow” and I feel this is true. People are friendly and welcoming and it is definitely the friendliest city for a student to enjoy life.

Strategically placed in central Scotland, Glasgow acts as a perfect destination to travel around the country.

The initial weeks at the university were an eye-opener and a culture shock as I came from a different part of the globe where things were different. The course is well-structured and exposed students to different aspects of business such as marketing, entrepreneurship, HR, business analytics and so forth. Students can opt for specialisation in the final years.

The class is driven by real-world business problems. The approach to learning is active problem-based, with students working in project teams. As part of my coursework, I learned and exchanged ideas with my classmates through group assignments which helped me enhance my critical understanding and look at the world with a broader vision. This helped me develop problem-solving skills, a must in the entrepreneurial world.

I utilised every opportunity to be part of the student union and participate in various clubs and societies ranging from entrepreneurship, cuisine to sports which helped me build connections.

The university provides opportunities to students to take part in various workshops, events, seminars and summer internships. This helped me build my leadership skills.

Meeting my idol, Sir Richard Branson, was an invaluable experience that I cherish. After graduation I plan to return to India and build on the dreams of having my own startup.

The writer is a third-year student of BA (Hons) Business Enterprise and Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.