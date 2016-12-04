Calling all cyber soldiers

In this era of the indispensable Internet and digitisation, data safety has opened up a plethora of avenues.

Much has been said about the Modi government’s efforts to integrate information technology as an indispensable part of citizens’ lives. But IT brings with it, its own challenges. One of them is data security. In an increasingly digitised world, our vulnerability to the misuse of personal, professional, even national security data is a big issue.

While IT plays a dominant role in the country’s economy, a key question whether digital India is well-prepared to combat the red eye of cyber security threat.

White-collar crime has evolved into a smarter avatar in the last five years or so. Even on the terrorism front, India is witnessing a moment of change from the operational perspective as the country’s confidential data faces challenges of vulnerability in the cyberspace from international cyber goons.

While the government’s recent demonetisation move, brings with it a huge opportunity for digital commerce, it throws up new challenges too. As India slowly moves towards the goal of a cashless economy, there is bound to be a large numbers of “first timers” whose lack of familiarity with technology, might result in security compromises and data leakages. We need to be equipped to handle the eventuality.

The Ponemon Institute, which conducts independent research on privacy, data protection and information security, recently reported that the average cost of global cyber breach has reached as much as $3.8 million. With reports of data breaches every other day, most of them leading to grave financial losses, it’s time to sit up and take note of the threat.

To combat this, there is a growing demand for trained IT security professionals. Data security is fast becoming a promising career option and training in this field is growing in importance.

Protecting data

Protecting computer networks from illegal attempts of accessing personal or business-related information on the Internet requires a lot of expertise. Recently, two apex educational bodies — the University Grant Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have proposed that Indian universities and institutions introduce Cyber Information Security as a subject at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Graduates with a degree in computer science or engineering may opt for full-time or short-term courses, degrees and diplomas in cyber information security and network administration.

An international certification as a data security expert can do wonders to a career in this domain. An IT certification in data security enhances skills of individuals willing to enter this field, or professionals looking for customised knowledge.

With cyber crimes on the rise, there is a need for qualified professionals to protect data. In When it comes to remuneration, cyber security specialists make almost 10 per cent more money than their IT peers, states a recent job intelligence report.

Qualifications

Cyber security experts may come from diverse backgrounds that don’t necessarily include IT. Working in data security requires an analytical mind to solve data loss issues and design methodologies for preventing breaches. As a professional in this field, your duties will involve ensuring data encryption, monitoring access to data, disaster recovery of important data and maintaining consistency in data security. Besides these, your responsibilities will also be to identify risk, participate in risk mitigation activities, provide infrastructure, application, information and operational security, apply security controls to maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, troubleshoot security events and incidents and operate with an awareness of applicable policies, laws and regulations.

Opportunities

Persons interested in a career in this field may pursue their roles as an ethical hacker, security administrator, cyber policy analyst, information security architect, data security analyst or specialist, information technology officer, or even cyber security consultant.

Besides, information security is a skill which is applicable in all segments of the industry. One can be an Information Security Specialist employed in an IT company, BFSI, retail, government and myriad of other industry segments. Since every organisation today deals with electronic data, safety of the same becomes crucial and leads to a huge requirement of cyber security specialists.

Road ahead

According to Forbes magazine, the cyber security job market is expected to grow to over $170 billion in the next four years. With netizens of the world coming together as a result of digital convergence, we need more reliable communication and information security systems, almost everywhere.

Data security decisions can create sustainable impact on business operations. Today, there are international companies working overtime to eliminate the widening gap in the data security workforce. In fact, cyber security experts are today the new “super heroes” of most organisations.

The author is regional director, CompTIA.