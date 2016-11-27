Away from the buzz

Exams are around the corner. Here are a few popular jaunts that students in Delhi frequent, to revise and unwind.

The exam season is here and studying at home is not really the best option for many students. While many are distracted at home by Wi-Fi, some cannot control the temptation of falling asleep.

To get away from this, students prefer heading out to some quiet place for studying. Here are a few.

Indian Coffee House

Situated on second floor of Mohan Singh Place, Indian Coffee House (ICH) is one of the best study spots. It is divided into indoor and outdoor seating areas. Students can sit for as long as they want while they are served coffee and tasty dishes. With a cup of coffee being priced at Rs.29, even after spending a whole day at ICH, you will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Nearest metro station — Rajiv Chowk (Gate 7)

Operating timings — 9 am to 9 pm

Kunzum Travel Café

Found in the chaotic narrow lanes of Hauz Khas, Kunzum Travel Café is a contrast to the usual loud culture of Hauz Khas. The café runs on a ‘pay-what-you-like’ scheme. You can sit and study in the café for as long as you want. You have the choice of sitting on wooden stools or on cushions placed on floor. The soothing ambience of the place gets better with the ‘plug in your music’ scheme.

Nearest Metro Station — Hauz Khas

Operating Timings —11 am to 7:30 pm

Lodhi Gardens

Lodhi Gardens has been a popular spot for people looking for solitude. Students who love to stretch their legs and read in the open can head here. It is a preferred by a majority of students as the greenery around the area helps them relax after stressful hours of studies.

Nearest metro station — Central Secretariat

Operating timings — 6 am to 7 pm

Purushottam Das Tandon Library

This is not famous, however, this makes it a better place to study. This is a public library which does not charge much but has basic facilities. It provides all kinds of study material as well as magazines and newspapers.

Nearest metro station — Moolchand

Operating timings — 9:30 am to 7:30 pm

Coffee Home

Run by Delhi Tourism, Coffee Home has stone benches surrounded by tall trees in their open seating area which will refresh you after hours of study. Coffee Home also has a huge indoor seating area where you can munch on tasty food.

Nearest metro station — Rajiv Chowk (Gate 7)

Operating timings — 11 am to 8 pm

Dyal Singh Public Library

Established by the Dyal Singh Trust Library, the library provides books on almost every subject and allows you to do self-study in the reading room. The best thing about this library is that the Internet signals do not connect to your phones in the reading room which brings down the distraction level to a minimum.

Nearest metro station — ITO

Operating timings — 9:30 am to 5:30 pm