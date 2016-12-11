Always have a contingency plan

Last fortnight, I wrote about complexity thinking and how it is one way to approach problem-solving or building an understanding of some phenomenon. I spoke about it as a way of thinking about reality, about how things work in “the real world”. You may have come away from that piece feeling a bit cold, and I assure you, you’re in good company! Many of us, faced with the incredibly complex issues that surround us — poverty, violence, war, superbugs — probably feel defeated from the get go. And then we learn that there are no simple solutions, so we feel like throwing up our hands and giving up!

The sensible response to that, which I sort of hinted at, is to select a small piece of the big problem, focus on it, and try to do our bit — all the while understanding that it is only one tiny piece of the puzzle, all the details and the entirety of which is practically impossible for any one person to get.

So, you have your little space of activity and you work within it. Somewhere in the back of your mind is that Big Unknown, Uncertain, and Complex world. You acknowledge it, and accept it, and build an understanding of that selected part of it. Explanations, in complexity thinking, often are accompanied by the phrase: “It depends”. This takes us to the idea of contingency.

The word ‘contingency’ has two related meanings. A contingency (noun), according to the Cambridge English Dictionary, is ‘an event that might possibly happen in the future’. A contingency is also a provision for an unforeseen necessity (as in ‘contingency funds’).

Maybe you’re wondering where I am going with all these “C” words (Creativity, too, can be on this list, as can Commitment). Well, once we have accepted the complexity of the world, even in instances where it seems simple, we need to learn how to expect the unexpected, and to try and prepare for it. If complexity is a way of understanding, contingency is a way of preparing.

In the workplace, and in life, contingency operates in two ways, mirroring the two meanings I just referred to. While planning something, we first need to think through all the possible ways and contexts in which the plan might be implemented or roll out and second, the ways in which each of these would be handled (a series of “If — Then” scenarios). Contingency thinking is about assuming that things do not always go according to expectation, and therefore it is important to open one’s mind to as many alternatives as possible.

Contingency planning involves thinking about how your project will roll out in time (how long it will take, how time will affect the various elements, what needs to happen when, what if things do not go in sync, what if some elements are delayed); how it will roll out in space (what are the locations, the characteristics of these locations, other things that happen in these spaces that could affect your plan); and how the roll out will relate to the flow of resources (how much money or people or materials you need, of what kind).

Think about something relatively simple such as planning your work across the semester. The quantum of work is laid out for you in the form of a syllabus, so your planning needs to revolve around that. The contingencies in this case could be unforeseen family needs, your own health, or the demands of other courses and of course the spontaneous events that make up an enjoyable college life. A systematic work plan would take into account the time you have and how much you will need to allocate in the duration of the term, and how much energy will be needed for the various activities (reading, writing papers, studying for tests, doing projects) as well as other resources you may need (additional library books, field work, and so on). Keeping in mind the various contingencies mentioned, you should be able to plan your work in a way that allows for unexpected interruptions — to a degree.

The contingency planning in this case would budget your time so that you would have enough left over to deal with the unexpected.

Let’s look at this at an even simpler level. You have to give a presentation at a conference, and you have created a set of PowerPoint slides. We’re all only too familiar with technology failing at the most crucial points, so we need to think about this as an almost routine contingency (an oxymoron?). Here the contingency planning would take the form of carrying the presentation on a pen drive, on your laptop (if you have one), and as a print out, in case the systems do not work or the power fails or your laptop runs out of charge. It also involves preparing to present without the slides, if you need to.

Contingency planning is about thinking ahead and staying prepared for scenarios that you can imagine — and to develop the ability to deal with the unexpected and unimagined. Because we live in a complex, uncertain world that has a way of throwing us a curve ball now and then.

The author teaches at the University of Hyderabad and edits Teacher Plus. Email: usha.bpgll@gmail.com