A hub for social sciences, in France

Sciences Po has seen several decision-makers pass through its halls.

Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France’s leading university in the social sciences and ranked fourth worldwide for politics and international studies (QS 2016). For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers in the public and private sectors. In this interview, Sophie Collet, the university’s representative to India, talks the different facilities students can make use of, and more.

What are the various courses offered by the university?

Sciences Po offers a three-year undergraduate degree that includes a year abroad at one of its 410 partner universities. It also has a partnership with IIT-Madras and the University of Madras in Chennai. There are five graduate schools composed of more than 30 master’s degrees and five PhD programmes. The university hosts 34 dual degrees with international partners, including Columbia University in New York, the London School of Economics and Peking University. It also provides executive education with 17 dedicated executive master’s degrees and over 150 customised training programmes.

Which is the most sought after course?

Our three-year undergraduate programme is really popular. It includes two years of study in France followed by a mandatory year abroad, where students can either study at one of our partner universities or complete an internship.

The programme consists of a core curriculum in the social sciences — political science, economics, history, law and sociology. These subjects are combined to form a multi-disciplinary programme. The undergraduate programme is offered at seven campuses in France, each focusing on a particular part of the world.

What gives students at Sciences Po an edge over other institutes?

The university has a great alumni community and students have access to a really good network. They can pursue dual bachelor’s degree programmes with prominent international universities. After the completion of their degree, Sciences Po graduates are sought by leading recruiters; 80 per cent of graduates are hired within six months of graduation and 39 per cent start their career abroad.

The university organises several events at the campus to provide international exposure to students. Last year we hosted Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a lecture. We have also had a talk by Irina Bokova, Director-General, UNESCO, and other leaders from the political world, corporate world and international organisations.

Scholarships...

There are tuition fee waivers offered by the university, named after the founder Emile Boutmy. The average fee per year is 10,000 euros for the undergraduate programme and 14,000 euros per year for graduate programmes.

The university offers up to 70 per cent tuition fee waiver, based on the applicant’s merits and his/her financial needs. Scholarships are also offered by the French government, but only at the master’s level.

What are the extracurricular activities students can pursue?

The university has more than 200 student associations in various fields that students can be part of. In our Europe and Asia campus as well as the Paris campus, we have an association called Namasté Sciences Po India, which organises various workshops and activities.

Every year, the Collégiades at Sciences Po gather students from the seven campuses for sporting and artistic competitions.

Students can also take part in more than 40 sports including boxing, handball, soccer, salsa, fencing, and swimming, organised by the Student Sports Association.