A celebration of ingenuity

For art lovers who look for newer idioms and innovative work, the Students’ Biennale will be the most exciting segment of Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2016. It is being organised with the long-term vision of changing the way art is taught at art colleges in India.

Students’ Biennale will open on December 13, a day after the main event. It will run parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2016 in seven venues scattered around Mattancherry in Kochi. The Students’ Biennale provides a unique platform to selected students of 55 Government Arts Colleges across India to showcase their work to a global audience.

The objective is to provide exposure to students of art colleges about the process of art display, and exhibitions of international standards. Students’ Biennale 2016 also aims at imparting curatorial training to emerging curators.

Fifteen young curators were chosen among hundreds of aspirants by a panel of experts in 2015. These curators underwent intensive training and attended workshops led by veteran artists and experts in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

They selected 470 BFA and MFA students from 55 arts institutes across India, on the basis of their work, which was different, unique and outstanding. “The Students’ Biennale is the best thing that has happened to students of art schools in India. This platform not only opens new doors for them to showcase their work to the outside world, but also provides them an opportunity to see what is happening outside their domain,” says Adwait Singh, one of the student curators. Adwait preferred student artists who could do extensive research and engage with him for a longer period.

“I have been working with a group of three students from Banaras Hindu University for the past seven months. For this collaborative work, a ritual-based project, they have done extensive research,” adds Adwait. Incidentally, the other two works curated by Adwait are also based on extensive research.

Rahul Tiwari, who is doing his Master of Arts at Banaras Hindu University, says there were many rituals that existed in the villages of Northern India that have almost disappeared through the passage of time.

He chose this project as he wanted to document them before they are no more; such as ‘Samhut’, a ritual observed by the farmers as a prelude at the beginning of every farming season. “I am looking at this ritual through the eyes of an artist and find it very interesting,” says Rahul.

Vivek Chockalingam, one of the student curators from Bengaluru, says curriculum-based art education has limitations and does not permit students to experiment. “Students’ Biennale is an excellent platform for such students to try something different and innovative,” says Vivek. Basil Varghese and Prajesh, two students from Fine Arts College, Thrissur, who have been chosen by Vivek, consider their selection to Students’ Biennale as a recognition of their artistic ingenuity.

“Since there is no such course for curators in India, this platform gives us an excellent opportunity to learn curatorial practice. It is just like undergoing a course as we are working on it for the past one year,” adds Vivek.