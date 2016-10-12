The off spinner occupies a rarefied space in Test cricket

R. Ashwin's ascent to the top of Test bowling's record charts has been exemplary. Seldom has a strike rate, especially for a spinner, been matched in the format's history. Add his quickfire 220 wickets in the just 39 Tests and what you have is nothing short of gasp-worthy. Only five fast bowlers (Dale Steyn, Waqar Younis, Malclm Marshall, Alan Donald amd Fred Trueman) had a better strike rate when they reached a similar wickets summit in their careers.

Here are some charts to get a clearer picture of where Ashwin stands amidst the greats of Test cricket:

(Web visualisation by Ramakrishnan M)