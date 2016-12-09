Majority report: The clan that rules AIADMK

more-in

The AIADMK Cabinet of 32 ministers that was sworn in after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa last took oath in May 2016 is overwhelmingly affiliated with two major castes. Twenty eight of the 135 AIADMK MLAs are Gounders; only five of them are ministers. The Mukkulathors (under which Thevars belong) constitute 20 MLAs but nine of them have ministerial positions.

This is how the caste map of the AIADMK assembly constituencies looked after the 2016 State election: