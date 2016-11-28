The cost of demonetisation
more-in
The transaction cost of the Nov.8 decision is pegged at Rs. 1.28 lakh crores
Estimated impact (Rs. crores)**
15,000 in households
Due to foregone wages during the 50-day period
35,100 in banks
Due to the fact that wage levels of bankers are higher than that of an average person in the queue. Banks suffer overhead costs too
16,800 (Government, RBI)
Due to printing of new currency and transportation to bank branches, ATMs and post offices
61,500 (Enterprises)
Loss of business
Urban unemployment rate, which was dipping, saw a spike from Nov.9 onwards, the day after demonetisation was announced
Rural unemployment rate continued to decline
- The government told the Supreme Court that it expects to unearth about Rs. 4,000 crore of unaccounted cash
- Unaccounted cash worth at least the transaction cost should be unearthed to claim that the exercise was worth the effort: CMIE
- If the government succeeds in unearthing even Rs. 4,000 crore, then the transaction cost of this exercise would be about 26 per cent
** (Estimated impact as of December 30, 2016)
Data source: Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy