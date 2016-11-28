The cost of demonetisation

The transaction cost of the Nov.8 decision is pegged at Rs. 1.28 lakh crores

Estimated impact (Rs. crores)**

15,000 in households

Due to foregone wages during the 50-day period

35,100 in banks

Due to the fact that wage levels of bankers are higher than that of an average person in the queue. Banks suffer overhead costs too

16,800 (Government, RBI)

Due to printing of new currency and transportation to bank branches, ATMs and post offices

61,500 (Enterprises)

Loss of business

Urban unemployment rate, which was dipping, saw a spike from Nov.9 onwards, the day after demonetisation was announced

Rural unemployment rate continued to decline

The government told the Supreme Court that it expects to unearth about Rs. 4,000 crore of unaccounted cash Unaccounted cash worth at least the transaction cost should be unearthed to claim that the exercise was worth the effort: CMIE If the government succeeds in unearthing even Rs. 4,000 crore, then the transaction cost of this exercise would be about 26 per cent

** (Estimated impact as of December 30, 2016)

Data source: Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy