Over 36.7 million people are living with AIDS globally

Over 36.7 million people are living with AIDS as of year 2015, data released by World Health Organisation shows. Eastern and Southern African region has recorded the highest prevalence of the infection (7.1 per cent) Landlocked Lesotho leads with 22.7 per cent, followed by Botswana at 22.2 per cent.

As per the India HIV Estimation 2015 report, released by National AIDS Control Organisation, national adult (15–49 years) HIV prevalence in India is estimated at 0.26 per cent. The total number of people living with HIV in India is estimated at 21.17 lakh.

More details are given in the chart below.