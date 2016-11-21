Not so easy money

How easily available are ATMs in each State of India?

Demonetisation of high-value notes has led to unending queues at ATMs. This graph shows where India stands with regard to the availability of the kiosks.

As of June 2016, there were 2.15 lakh ATMs across the country , i.e. one ATM for 5,800 Indians

Goa, Chandigarh and Delhi have the highest ATM availability (country mean: 17 per 1 lakh population). Among major States alone, Tamil Nadu has the best ATM availability

How do we fare globally?

ATM availability in India is better than that of its neighbours: Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, among BRICS nations, India has the poorest ATM availability. China has 55 ATMs per lakh population, a little more than three times India’s (and slightly higher than Goa’s). South Africa has 66, Brazil has 129 and Russia has 184.