Details of NPA figures of public, private sector banks

As of June 2016, the total amount of Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for public and private sector banks is around Rs. 6 lakh crore. The NPA figures along with total debt for each of the 49 public and private sector banks were shared by the Ministry of Finance in response to a Parliament question on Friday.

The amount of top twenty Non Performing Assets (NPA) accounts of Public Sector Banks stands at Rs. 1.54 lakh crores.

The advances given by banks are called assets, which generate income via interests and instalments. If the instalment is not paid until the due date, it is called a bad loan. If it extends beyond 90 days, it is termed NPA. The ratio of NPAs to total advances given by a bank is a commonly used indicator reflecting the health of the banking system.

Indian Overseas Bank fares worst, having the highest ratio of NPA to total advances — 20.26 per cent. UCO Bank (18.66 per cent) and Bank of India (16.01 per cent) follow.

In absolute terms, State Bank of India has the highest value of Gross NPA around Rs. 93,000 crores. Punjab National Bank (Rs. 55,000 crores) and Bank of India (Rs. 44,000 crores) come next.

Basic Metal and Metal Products sector is the worst performing in terms of NPA ratio. As of June 2016, govt data show that a third of all outstanding advances (Rs. 4.33 lakh crore) given to the sector turned to NPA (Rs. 1.49 lakh crore).

Textiles sector, and Beverages (excluding Tea and Coffee) and Tobacco sector follow, both having NPA ratio at around 17 per cent.

Specific measures have been taken for sectors where the incidence of NPA is high, the government said in response to the parliament question. To improve the resolution or recovery of bank loans, IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) has been enacted and SARFAESI (Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act and RDDBFI (Recovery of Debts due to Banks and Financial Institutions) have been amended, the response said. Further, six new Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) have been established for improving recovery.

The SARFAESI Act allows banks and other financial institutions to auction residential and commercial properties when borrowers default on their payments. This helps the banks to reduce their NPA by recovery and reconstruction. Under this Act, 64,519 properties were seized or taken possession off by the banks in 2015-16. In the current financial year, as of June, the number stands at 33,928.

(All data in the story from Parliament Questions)