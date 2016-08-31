The number of reported rape cases witnessed a 5% decline from 2014 to 2015.

The number of rape offenders known to the victim increased from 86 per cent in 2014 to 95.5 per cent in 2015, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Tuesday show.

Of the total cases reported in 2015, 33,098 offenders were known to the victim. In 25 per cent of the cases (8,788 incidents) neighbours were identified as offenders and in 21 per cent cases (7,394) the head was ‘Known Person on Promise to Marry the Victim’. Overall, the reported rape cases witnessed a five per cent decline from 2014 to 2015. This is the first time in the last six years that this figure has decreased. A total of 34,651 rape cases were reported in 2015 — around 95 cases every day — down from 36,735 in 2014. Delhi and Mumbai had the highest number of total reported rape incidents.

— Samarth Bansal