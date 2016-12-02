45.36 crore Indians are internal migrants

Data show that bulk of the migrants (64 per cent) moved more than 10 years ago, up from 54 per cent in 2001.

45.36 crore Indians (37 per cent) in India are migrants — now settled in a place different from their previous residence, new Census 2011 data released on Thursday reveal. In 2001, the figure stood at 31.45 crore.

Most of the migrants, around 70 per cent, are females.

Most people, 49 per cent, migrate for marriage. Lesser Indians are now relocating for work and employment — 10.2 per cent in 2011, down from 14.4 per cent in 2001.

Between 2001-2011, marriage was the dominant reason for migration among women, as was the case in previous two decades. Around 21.7 crore of the 31.2 crore female migrants — 69.7 per cent — cited this reason. 65.9 per cent women in 1981-1991 and 64.9 per cent in 1991-2001 migrated due to the same reason.

For men, 'work and employment' was the top reason, mentioned by three crore of the 14 crore male migrants.

Further, data show that bulk of the migrants (64 per cent) moved more than 10 years ago, up from 54 per cent in 2001.