The Sunday Crossword No. 2976

Across

1 Agree with piece about unfinished theory (8)

5 Conflict followed by retreat of revolutionary guard (6)

9 Records? Seek album by Carole King (8)

10 Hurried south-east in country (6)

12 Recipient in middle of appeal securing positive vote (5)

13 Angle in market economy ultimately without regard for others (9)

14 Perfume advert, we learn, all over the place (8,5)

17Check evidence for restoration (13)

21 Relaxed criminal needs to admit deficiency (9)

22 Drone having half of that drink (5)

24 Extract from novel I cite (6)

25 Barrier protecting most of noble Italian city (8)

26 Security in place beside border (6)

27 One couple in trouble missing old luxury (8)

Down

1 Launch religious group, receiving a knock (8)

2 Just ignoring small hint (5)

3 In command up ahead of rear in tank (7)

4 Novelist in party, not so much in revolt (5,7)

6 Article in middle part lacking weight for non-believer (7)

7 Free performance (9)

8 Unwanted effect in photo from overnight flight (3-3)

11 Sign of impatience from audience had clowns blundering on stage (4,8)

15 Revision of a list, ever flexible (9)

16 Charge in printed English (8)

18 Popular monarch harbouring large suspicion (7)

19 Delight in umpteenth rally (7)

20 Numb when on strip going north (6)

23 Fight knight amid devastation