The Sunday Crossword

Across

1 Scan some card involved in method of finding data (6,6)

9 Compel prisoners to join procession (9)

10 Main artery, part of great road to the west (5)

11 Secretary with variable income (3)

12 A eulogy a man arranged for poet (4,7)

13 Mediterranean port tests limits of trade (7)

15 Before noon I moan, ordered to get cleaning fluid (7)

17 Worked together in trouble, back with struggling side (7)

19 Under half of energy used to fill tub (7)

20 Subversive motive in chart (11)

22 Used to be necessary to know a subject (3)

23 Fine area, quiet one for ruminant (5)

24 Lecture from ruler occupying total broadcast (7-2)

25 Failing doctor with desire reflected in notes (7,5)

Down

1 Summary concerning surrender (14)

2 City with character portrayed in Oliver Twist (5)

3 Chooses to screen one film for hopeful people (9)

4 Break down in twisting lane, say (7)

5 Hypocrisy at heart of grand choral composition (7)

6 Good to follow inclination, having no time for jargon (5)

7 Larks in a changing nation (3,5)

8 Understandable background for scientific study (7,7)

14 Year’s aid distributed, presumably (1,4,3)

16 Chap raised alarm over minute quirk (9)

18 Old-fashioned hugs about to be given (7)

19 Little left, nothing new, in ancient place (7)

21 County fielder endlessly on move (5)

22 Vehicle secured with load of silver (5)