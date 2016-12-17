The Sunday Crossword

Across

1 Good article following treatment of blue whale (6)

4 Ratings for hosts (6)

9 Irregular amendment of moral ban (8)

10 Tip by university relating to experience (6)

12 Guy in memo creating unusually close control (15)

13 Stick fish next to chips initially (5)

15 Handle contest, entertaining one with type of diagram (5,4)

17 Unconvincing in praise? Not guilty (9)

18 Check odd elements of diet theory (5)

20 Park in New York, driving with difficulty in street (8,7)

23 Settled problem about dye (6)

24 Increase in sentimentality, resistance turning low (8)

25 Ridicule some wilder ideas (6)

26 Reveal stake and beam (6)

Down

1 Porcelain, once cracked, ending in rubbish in bin area (4,5)

2 Slow learner on legendary ship (5)

3 Writer in terrible rage about meat, unseasoned (6,6)

5 Criticised trick with tips for magician in action (9)

6 Beginning in sound way (5)

7 Disc covered by crest designed to be symbol of sovereignty (7)

8 Surface in time and supply account (6)

11 Rodent, hot and bothered rat, moves with purpose (7,5)

14 Dog dry enough after a shake (9)

16 Soldier perhaps on boat occupied by journal with collection of poems (9)

17 Ran away after great upset, confused (7)

19 Carry on with venture without pawn (6)

21 Absolute state (5)

22 Broach reforms, ignoring cold hate (5)