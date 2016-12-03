The Sunday Crossword

Across

1 Cynical practice restricting road used by number (4-6)

6 Trim around edge (4)

9 Song from clients shown going wild about result (4,2,3,6)

11 Bad to accept support by a criminal (7)

12 Distressed, following ascetic discipline, giving up a dairy product (7)

13 Point made by soldier meeting saint (4)

15 Bending excessively in jump, not right (8)

18 Majestic risk involving ace (8)

19 Measure pace (4)

22 Tune for example popular around country (7)

23 Period without rain, day before stormy time (7)

25 How dodgy then is a peculiarly poisonous plant? (5,10)

26 Ceremony just reported (4)

27 Article by people with impressions about thousand changes (10)

Down

1 Hot while going around smart resort (8)

2 Proper to include name relating to kidneys (5)

3 Crest topped by black cross (6)

4 Limitation a tsar abandoned in dictatorship (15)

5 Sometimes extremely negative, therefore receiving stick after end of game (5,3,3,4)

7 Cheap wicket followed by shift in fortune (3-6)

8 Energy in annoyance over a former unit of currency (6)

10 Journal, good one, on opening of art gallery (6)

14 Fairground ride, not big, was out of order (5,4)

16 High-spirited? That’s standard in heaven (6)

17 Immaculate spy, moral? Not on (8)

20 Response from barbarians we resist (6)

21 Marsupial with power, very large problem (6)

24 Artist, seized by spirit, creating texture (5)