The Sunday Crossword

more-in

Across

1 Malign revolutionary supplied with answer by me (6)

4 Book, turning brown, about doctor making instrument (8)

9 Villainous organisation of don, cruel in cunning (11)

11 Pointed tool beginning to work, cutting aluminium (3)

12 Flower displayed by comrade going around fringes of rally with small song (13)

14 Gossip about fight involving mad character? (10)

15 Resort with northern stretch (4)

17 Hair most important according to report (4)

18 Stewed pear would be yielding a pale colour (6,4)

21 Amazing old partner spinning a torrid yarn (13)

24 Pub sign, one with no odd features (3)

25 General endlessly astute about person beyond control (5,6)

26 Delight in object reflected in mirror (8)

27 Update from vicar and a politician (6)

Down

1 Hurry with bit of Morse code (4)

2 Hierarchy secure? Scoff over that (4,5)

3 Time to climb in perfect tower (7)

5 Bad lot aimed to restrict language soon enough (3,2,4,4)

6 Variable in speech, strangely lacking energy and soul (6)

7 Son overwhelmed by prize for song (5)

8 Amphibian in cold dish probed by fellow with hesitation (10)

10 Film that’s eccentric gives errors, admitting swindle (9,4)

13 Running van into pipe? (10)

16 Excessive optimist with a plan only getting confused (9)

19 Agree, all awry, to give up good traditional drink (4,3)

20 Spoil lake, home for fish (6)

22 Country’s leader for now in flowing garment (5)

23 Fixes up bargain (4)