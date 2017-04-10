What are Saturn’s rings made of?

This 2004 photo provided by NASA, taken by the Cassini Saturn Probe, shows planet Saturn and its rings. Saturn’s rings have remained one of the most evocative mysteries of the solar system.

Throughout the course of our existence we’ve always been debating about things. One of the most pressing topics that we are currently debating is regulating the use of plastic and employing renewable energy in a more dominant manner. Clock back hundred years and the debates revolved around World War I. And if we go back even further, the possibilities were endless. For in our pursuit of knowledge, we were still piecing together a lot of information that we now take for granted.

Progress through the ages

One of those debates that lasted for centuries revolved around Saturn’s rings. First spotted by Galileo as early as 1610, it was Christiaan Huygens who first identified its ring nature in 1656. We had to wait for another century for the next development when Jean Cassini established that there were two concentric rings, separated by a dark band. Through the next hundred years another inner dark ring that was partially transparent was also identified.

It was under these circumstances in 1855 that the subject of the Adams Prize in 1856 was decided to be determining the structure of Saturn’s rings mathematically. Even though there were numerous ideas about the structure, there was little in the form of rigorous mathematical analysis to support any of these claims.

Detailed analysis

Maxwell’s work was detailed and comprehensive, and was built almost individually, as the field was a largely blank canvas. He submitted his only attempt just before the deadline in December 1856 and was awarded the prize the following June. He continued his work for another year, publishing his results in 1859 in the form of a book.

Maxwell’s methods were fairly simple: he searched for planet-ring configurations that were in equilibrium, and then studied further to find if any of these were stable to small disturbances.

Neither solid, nor fluid

First up, Maxwell was able to show that but for a bizarre configuration (which had no correlation from direct observations), a solid ring system was not feasible - irrespective of whether it was considered to be uniform or not.

Maxwell next considered a fluid ring system and realised that for it to balance out forces, the ring must rotate. He analysed wave motion in the ring and was able to show “the destructive effect of an apparently conservative force”, thereby proving that a fluid ring system would be intrinsically unstable.

He was left with the possibility of rings consisting of a large number of unconnected satellites, and was confronted with the challenge of proving the stability of such a configuration. Maxwell was able to do this with evenly distributed bodies and moved to a system of two rings from there. He was well aware that his regular rings were an over-simplification, and his attempt to generalise an irregular distribution probably put him onto his work on kinetic theory.

Keeler’s confirmation

It took close to another forty years to substantiate this theory. James Keeler, an American astronomer who shared Maxwell’s first name, was in charge of the Allegheny Observatory at that time, working exclusively on stellar spectroscopy. On April 9, 1895, with the help of spectroscopic studies of the rings of Saturn, Keeler was able to prove that they were composed of tiny meteoric particles. While the question of when and how Saturn’s rings were formed still remains a mystery, it is now known that they are made of ice and rock, largely varying in size. It looks like it has seven large rings, with each of these made up of smaller rings, or ringlets.

Further proof

The Voyager mission of the 1980s and the Cassini probe in this century have further confirmed that Maxwell’s theories are broadly correct. The Cassini spacecraft is still observing Saturn and continues to send us images with unprecedented detail. More rings and ringlets could well be discovered in the time to come...