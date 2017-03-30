This baby rules!

Tim has the perfect life and he loves the fact that he is the only child. He has the best parents in the world and be it outings or getting to accompany them to work Tim loves it all. His life as the Templetons only child is perfect.

And then his sibling arrives. Now, Tim is irritated and angry. The little one has taken Tim’s place, and makes everyone dance to his tune. What’s more this baby is no ordinary one. He wears a suit, carries a briefcase, talks like a 58-year-old, has a mission to fulfil and is a spy.

The movie is narrated by the wildly imaginative seven-year-old, Tim who is convinced that the arrival of the baby, has impacted the family. Tim hates all the attention the baby is getting and tries to dissuade his parents from giving more attention to the new baby, but the baby tag is difficult to shed and Tim is fighting a losing battle.

One night, as he lies awake thinking of how life has changed, he hears noises in the hallway. He is dropped into a plot which he will have to accept to keep his family united.

Watch him become friends with the baby and win his parent’s trust, as an epic battle is brewing between puppies and babies in the background!

Meet the Templetons

Boss Baby: He’s the boss! Looks like one and works like one. He wants to unearth the secret of why babies are losing out on their market share of love. And, as much as he hates it, he has to join hands with his elder brother, Tim.

Tim: He’s an ordinary boy with an extraordinary imagination. His perfect world is turned upside down with the arrival of his brother. Convinced there’s more to the baby than meets the eye, Tim is on the lookout for a slip up. He is ready to do anything to get rid of the new baby, even if it means joining hands with him for a larger cause.

Mr. and Mrs Templetons: They love surprises and for no real reason they bring home a baby brother for Tim. They live in denial and don’t see Tim and the baby’s problems as real. They believe the drama staged by the babies.

Trivia

The film is based on a 2010 children’s book of the same title by American author Marla Frazee that tackled the displacement and jealousy a child feels when he/she is joined by a sibling.