The birth of the breath analyser

If you are reading this on the last day of the year, you know what will happen in a few hours. For there’s a party atmosphere generally during New Year’s eve as everyone bids goodbye to the year that has passed, welcoming the new one with gusto.

While the revelry has come to be accepted as part of the celebrations, what is unacceptable is if one has a drink too many, getting way too intoxicated in the process. Worse still, if the said individual then takes to driving, they not only put their own lives at peril, but also that of others on the road.

Need for breath analysers

Breath analysers were invented to control and curb this. One of the earliest such instruments, developed by Rolla N. Harger, was called as the drunkometer. It went on to become the first practical machine to successfully test blood alcohol levels in human beings.

Born in 1890, Harger graduated from the Yale University and was hired as an associate professor at Indiana University School of Medicine. Harger went on to teach biochemistry and toxicology from 1922-1960 and also headed the school’s department of biochemistry and pharmacology from 1933-1056.

No effective solution

Harger set out to work on his breath analyser in the 1930s and received his patent in 1936. Even though the idea of testing blood alcohol levels had existed for centuries, there hadn’t been any effective means to achieve the same. Direct testing of blood and urine samples were effective, but they were cumbersome, costly and were also totally useless when trying to prevent the trouble before it took place. Harger’s drunkometer looked to fill in this gap.

Blow the balloon

The working of Harger’s device was simple. The person being tested blew air into a balloon. The captured air was then mixed with a chemical solution, which changed colour if alcohol was present. The darker the solution turned, the more alcohol the breath contained. The level of alcohol could then be estimated using a mathematical formula.

Even though Harger’s machine was as big as a suitcase, the Indianapolis police decided to give it a shot. And on December 31, 1938, they employed the drunkometer on a large scale as a breath analyser, and it proved to be a success.

It soon became evident that this device could help the police identify drunk drivers and pull them off the streets, thereby preventing potential accidents. But the drunkometer’s bulky size meant that it had to be tweaked further.

Borkenstein joins in

Harger collaborated with Dr. Robert Borkenstein, who had started out as a laboratory technician with the Indiana State Police and had recognised the importance of the the drunkometer technology. By 1954, Borkenstein was able to individually invent a more practical version of a device to detect Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), which is now known as the breathalyser.

These devices have been further upgraded through the decades allowing them to be hand-held and easily operable. While we are still a long way from stopping drunk driving as a whole, these gadgets aid the law enforcement machineries in their efforts to tackle those who drink and drive, recklessly.