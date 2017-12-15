Stories between covers

School’s out and the year is winding to a close. This is as good a time as any to get down to some reading. The year has seen the release of some amazing books.

Let’s begin with something funny. The Mystery of the Secret Hair Oil Formula by Asha Nehemiah will keep you in good humour as you follow Paati and her mysterious secret formula. Paati finds a formula which she thinks her father has left for her to decipher and use. She claims this miracle oil will make hair grow even on bald heads. And then, Paati and her assistants decide to go to a conference — World Herbologists Conference at Mounashrampur, to present her formula to the world. The road to Mounashrampur is riddled with adventure. Do Paati and her group make it?

Time to move on for some adventure, in the mighty Himalayas. Tash is 12 years old and lives in Tibet. Chinese soldiers overrun her village and everyone is afraid. A man sets himself ablaze, in protest and her parents are taken away. Tash knows she has to get out of the village if there is any chance of rescuing her parents. So, she and her best friend Sam, borrow two yaks — Eve and Bones, to carry provisions and they set out on their journey. But, how far do you think two children will be able to travel through the mountains just before winter sets in? Running on the Roof of the World by Jess Butterworth is full of excitement and tension, and also gives you a glimpse of the culture and lifestyle of the people in the mountains.

Magic and mystery

Our Nana was a Nutcase by Ranjit Lal takes on the tough subject of illness and how a family deals with it. Avantika Singh and her three siblings live with their Nana (maternal grandfather) in an old, rambling house called Shadow House. They live with their grandfather because their parents are with the Foreign Service and have no time for their kids. The four children are happy living with their grandfather and things are going well, when suddenly Nana starts forgetting stuff and then one day he faints. The children’s parents arrive and decide Shadow House will have to be sold, and Nana put in a care facility.

What will happen to the children? What will happen to Nana?

The Misfits Club by Kieran Crowley begins on a sad note with the club having to disband as they have not solved any proper mysteries. But, as one last try they persuade the newest member Amelia to investigate a spooky, old house. And, that’s when they discover stolen goods hidden there. Is this fate giving the Misfits Club one last chance to revive?

Let’s end on a high note with two books — The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop by Clare Balding and Watcha Gonna Do, Rosie Singh? by Rasil Ahuja.

In The Racehorse... you meet Charlie Bass who is mad about horses and wants to have her own pony. Then one day, Charlie gets to buy her own horse — Noble Warrior. It is everything she ever dreamt of — strong, healthy, fit... That is when she discovers he has a problem. He will not gallop. Try as she might, nothing makes him go. But, Charlie is convinced that Noble Warrior is a champion in the making. How will she make him win?

And, now you get to meet Rosie Singh. She is eight years old and still wears bloomers. It would not have mattered, but small accident occurs and everyone in school knows about it. Rosie is ever so embarrassed and there is no way that Rosie is ever going back to St. Anne’s. But, if she doesn’t go to school again can she still become famous? Do all famous people have a string of degrees behind their name? Can a school drop out ever become famous?