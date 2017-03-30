Star of the court

At 35, Roger Federer won the Indian Wells Masters title for a record fifth-time.

This fact merely reiterates two opinions oft-repeated in the world of sports. One, ageing is not an impeding factor for an athlete. Two, Federer is one of the GOATs (Greatest Of All Time) in Tennis. As much as for his talent and achievements, Federer will always be known for the spontaneous beauty of his game. If one thinks about it, no other modern athlete of his calibre is synonymous with grace, elegance, and beauty.

When he’s at his best, his dominance is such that it elicits praise even from his defeated opponents. But, in the final of the Indian Wells Open this time, his compatriot Stan Wawrinka used an expletive to abuse him in his runner-up acceptance speech! This, he did so all teary-eyed and playful that the crowd and the champion burst into laughter. Wawrinka went on to pay tribute to his good friend, saying that he is his “biggest fan”.

Wawrinka’s disappointment was understandable though. He had to go through ten days of intense competition only to lose in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to Federer in the final.

The man himself said so, when he broke down. This is not the first time that Federer has done that. On all the five occasions he has won this title, he had straight-sets win. His victims: Tim Henman (UK) in 2004, Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) in 2005, James Blake (US) in 2006, and John Isner (US) in 2012. He has lost twice in the finals, to Novak Djokovic on both occasions (2014 and ’15).

Old masters

With this win, Federer is now the oldest Masters 1000 champion since Andre Agassi won the 2004 Cincinnati title, aged 34. He is also the oldest champion in the tournament’s history, surpassing Jimmy Connors, who was 31 when he triumphed in 1984. Most number of titles in the tournament (five) is a record that he shares with Djokovic. He now has 25 Masters 1000 titles, and 90 ATP World tour singles titles.

It was after four years that he won a Grand Slam, when he took the Australian Open title at the start of this year. Now, this win has added to the notion that he’s getting back to his best, that his career is on an upswing. Even he thinks so. “This has been a fairytale week,” he said after his victory at the Indian Wells. “It’s a dream start to the year. I have totally exceeded my expectations. It’s been an unbelievable start to the year,” he added.

Timeline

Roger Federer was born on August 6, 1981 in Switzerland. By the time he was 11, he was among his country’s top junior tennis players.

When he turned 14, he became the national junior champion in Switzerland, and was chosen to train at the Swiss National Tennis Center in Ecublens.

He joined the International Tennis Federation junior tennis circuit in July 1996.

In 1998, shortly before he turned pro, Federer won the junior Wimbledon title and the Orange Bowl. He was recognised as the ITF World Junior Tennis champion of the year.

He turned pro in 1998.

At Wimbledon in 2001, he caused a sensation by knocking out reigning singles champion Pete Sampras in the fourth round.

In 2003, following a successful season on grass, Federer became the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam title when he emerged victorious at Wimbledon.

At the beginning of 2004, Federer had a world ranking of No. 2, and that same year, he won the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, the ATP Masters and retained the Wimbledon singles title.

He was ranked No. 1 at the start of 2005, and his successes that year included the Wimbledon singles title (for a third successive year) and the U.S. Open. Federer held on to his No. 1 ranking from 2004 into 2008. He was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year from 2005-08.

Federer’s career escalated once again in 2012, and the 30-year-old tennis star returned to the No. 1 spot.

Federer battled Novak Djokovic in the 2014 men’s singles final at Wimbledon, but was denied a record eighth championship on the famed grass courts in a five-set loss.

In July 2016, Federer didn’t make it to the Wimbeldon finals. Later in the season, Federer suffered back problems, and he was forced to withdraw from the French Open to avoid further injury.

After six months spent recuperating from his injuries, Federer made a triumphant comeback, defeating Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open to win his 18th Grand Slam title.

Indian Wells Masters is a part of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 circuit. It is also known as the BNP Paribas Open, and is played annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, U.S. The tournament was initiated in 1974, and is played on hard courts. It is a “Premier Mandatory event” on the Women’s tour.