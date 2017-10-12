Return of the king

In a glade above the city of Ayodhya, two men and a woman paused for a moment. Though it was evening, the city below was almost completely dark as it had been from the time its prince — the now rightful king — was exiled.

Rama exhaled. “It will be good to be home, dear Sita, brother Lakshmana. Thank Vishnu the war is finally over. I am so tired of all the fighting and killing.”

Sita and Lakshmana saw the sadness in Lord Rama’s eyes. Thousands had died in the war between the forces of Rama and Ravana and the good Rama’s heart cried for each of those lost souls. It was true that he himself had slain many of his enemies but only because he had been forced to. He had offered them a chance to lay down their weapons and surrender but...

A tear found its way from the Lord’s eye and flowed slowly down this cheek. Sita reached out and wiped away the tear gently. “Do not cry, my Lord. What’s past is past. Look now to the future and rule your kingdom justly.”

The Lord’s eyes held more than sadness — Sita and Lakshmana also saw uncertainty in them.

“My brother, what ails you?” Lakshmana inquired with concern.

Remorse and regret

Rama raised his hands. “I’ve spent so many days fighting, I fear these arms are forever covered with blood. Can these bloody hands ever bring happiness to the people and the land?”

“Lord, remove these uncertainties from your mind. You are the Chosen One. It is written that you will lead all of us to contentment. There’s a prophecy, dear husband — it says that when the rightful king’s foot touches Ayodhya, the entire city will light up and shine more brightly than the sun! And that day will never be forgotten — ever!”

With those words ringing in his ears, Rama made his way down to Ayodhya. As soon as he entered Ayodhya, the lamps in all the buildings lit up at once and the city shone brilliantly. Light had finally vanquished the darkness that had lain all too long over this great city.

Feeling humbled at the sight, Lord Rama bent and touched his forehead to the earth and prayed. “I implore you, Mother Earth — make this a day of joy for everyone. Let people all over the world light up their homes this day in remembrance of the first day of peace. Let shadows be banished! And, on this day, let everyone know only happiness. Until the lights shine no more.”

And thus the day of the lights or Deepavali began. A day of joy. A day of giving and caring. A day of peace and harmony.