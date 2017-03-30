Prince comes back

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry tells the story of a little boy who leaves the safety of his own tiny planet to travel the universe

The prince is now a teen and returns to Earth and finds himself on a lonely country road in the vast, desolate plains of Patagonia. There he meets the narrator of this novel, who rescues and takes him on a journey. The Prince shares the stories of his adventures, and together they begin to explore some of life’s most important questions.

About the author

Alejandro Guillermo Roemmers was born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in 1958. He started writing as a child , and his poetry has been rewarded with several distinctions and publications. He became a successful businessman quite young. El retorno del joven príncipe (The Return of the Young Prince), is an interesting and spiritual novel. The first edition of this book sold 65.000 copies in his country in the very first year of publication.