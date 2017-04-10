PACHEYDERM problems

You know what? My neighbour, Ananthu, is the most intelligent boy I’ve ever met. He comes to meet me after school, everyday. He brings along that silly pet of his, Jumbo, the pug.

Rangan, my mahout, is naive. He is fond of my tusks, which are so long, they now cross each other. He complains that I don’t eat well — this, although I eat like an elephant, literally! But then, for some days now, I am not able to eat well; neither am I able to drink water. This irritates me. The only time I feel happy is when Ananthu visits me.

Today, Ananthu seemed worried. He said Jumbo was coughing and vomiting and so, he needs to take him to the vet. That silly dog gagged twice in front of me too. While Ananthu talked about Jumbo’s sickness, Rangan lamented that I’ve stopped eating. Then, Ananthu stood up to go.

“You look fine for an elephant, Gajendran,” he said, patting me. “No need of crash diets; eat well.”

Uhh! How hungry I am; yet when I try to eat something, it feels as though someone is choking me to death. When I saw Rangan walking towards me with two huge bunches of bananas, I lost my patience — he is trying to lure me with my favourite food, but, he is too naive to understand my problem.

On a rampage

So, after casting a sly look at him, I broke loose. I knew the way to the town’s railway station. May be, if I just relax there, I’ll feel better. So, I increased my speed and reached there in no time. But the people there — they seemed scared of me and ran helter-skelter!

Just then, I heard the announcement, “A rogue elephant is running amok. Stay indoors,” it said. Who, me? A rogue elephant?

I was startled when I suddenly heard a lion’s roar. When I realised it was only mimicry by some human to scare me, I became unstoppable! Then, I heard some gun shots in the air. This further enraged me and I ran faster! Suddenly, I felt a bullet forcefully hitting my back. I thought I would die…. So, I stood still… but then, it turned out to be a rubber bullet!

Thus, I was controlled and entrusted to Rangan. He stood near me, running his hands on me. Then, I saw Ananthu.

“Ranga,” he said, running towards us. “I think the tusks are the problem. Get Gajendran’s tusks trimmed. Then, he will be able to eat and drink properly,” he said hugging my trunk.

So, a vet did the job and now, I am back to my happy self. But, how did Ananthu guess my problem? Turns out, that silly dog had a chicken bone stuck in its throat, that day. This gave Ananthu, the clue that my huge tusks which crossed each other, restricted my food and water intake. Didn’t I tell you, Ananthu is the only intelligent boy on earth?