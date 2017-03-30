Riya has been saving her pocket money for months to buy an expensive doll. All of a sudden the Prime Minister makes an announcement on demonetisation. But Riya is unaware of this.

She counts the notes in her piggy bank and says, “I have been saving for six months now and I am still short of R 150. It’s okay, just another two months. I will have that pretty doll.”

Just then, her Amma calls out, “Riya, Riya!”

“Yes Amma?”

Wiped out

“Riya do you have 500 rupee notes or 1000 rupee notes in your piggy bank?”

Riya does not know why her mother is asking her this question so she says, “Amma I need just 150 more and then I can buy that doll. I am so thrilled!”

Amma rushes in and says, “Give me the money in your piggy bank. I will explain later.”

“But amma, that’s the money I have been saving to buy my new doll!”

“I will return it to you, I promise. But now, I have to go to the bank. The taxi is waiting. I will talk to you later.”

Riya empties her piggy bank and gives the money to her mother. She is left with only a R10 note. She had R1510 earlier and just like that all those notes were gone.

“I will just have to start saving money again!” she says, sadly.

An hour later her mother returns.

“Ma, my piggy bank money.”

“Sorry Ria, I can’t give it you right away. I have very little cash now.”

“But Amma,” she says, “I don’t understand. You took all the money and went to the bank. Now you say, you have very little cash.”

“There has been a new policy announcement. They will print new currency notes and the old ones must be returned. No one can use those old notes any more to buy anything. That’s why I deposited your old currency notes in the bank.”

“I don’t have any money now. I cannot buy that doll now,” she cries.

Amma says, “ New notes are in short supply and that is why I have little cash now. But once I am able to withdraw more, you will get new, crisp currency notes. ”

Ria asks, “What was wrong with the currency notes we have?”

Amma replies, “Nothing wrong with the currency note itself. It’s just that some people might be hiding money in cash without paying taxes that are due to the government. ”

“I get it. All those people must return all the hidden money as they cannot buy anything with it. Correct?” “Exactly!” says Amma.