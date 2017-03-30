Midnight halt

It was getting late and we had to stop. The roads were bad and with no street lights it was an ordeal driving. My father suggested we find a place for the night. Our already heightened excitability increased at the prospect of an unexpected halt in a strange place. My brother, sister and I exchanged stories about people who stopped in forests or curious places after dark.

We drove along the unlit road, the moon occasionally peeping out to throw some light and then leaving us in darkness once again. Just then, in the distance we saw a light. We headed that way and as we drew closer the light became brighter and we were happy to a building taking shape. We approached a wooden gate that seemed to be hanging on by its hinges. On it hung a board with paint peeling and only half the name was readable — Club, Private Road, it read.

“We might get a bed for the night...” said my father, his voice full of hope. We drove up, and the minute the car stopped, the front door opened and a man in a suit stepped out. He smiled at us and said, “Welcome, welcome...,” he beamed beatifically at us.

“Would you have a room for us?” asked my father.

“But of course. Please come in. I will send a man to collect the luggage.”

We registered at the desk and he led us upstairs. “You can use this suite. We have just had a cancellation.”

We were surprised to see that our luggage was already there. We ran around discovering the suite. The beds had been turned down as if they had been expecting us. Though old and badly maintained, the room was clean and smelled of fresh flowers.

Bed time

Tired after the long drive, we were eager to get to bed. The children’s room was big and had large windows that overlooked the garden. No sooner had our head hit the pillow, we were fast asleep. We woke up with a start when the light came on.

“Ma!” I said, “why did you switch...” but my words dried on my lips when I saw there was no one there. We heard a giggle and the light went off.

“What’s hap...” started my sister, and the lights came on. We huddled together not daring to move. And then the light came and went in quick succession, until it went off and we were plunged in total darkness.

We heard the sound of voices, quiet laughter and the clink of glasses and plates, as if people were eating in the other room. We were just getting back into sleep when the quiet was broken by a shrill scream. Once again, we sat up. Our parents came into the room — white faced and hair standing on end.

“Who screamed?” asked my father. Words could not be voiced. So great was our fear. Once again, we heard that high pitched, excited giggle and the sound of footsteps leaving the room.

“Let’s sit in the other room. I don’t think any of us will be able to sleep any more,” said my mother. We sat together and waited for dawn to break. At the first light, we crept downstairs to confront the manager. We found there was no one there in the hallway. Nor, was there a registration desk. The large sofas were covered in dust sheets, the curtains were drawn and as the sun’s rays slanted in through the sky light we saw dust moats floating lazily in the air.

It was obvious no living soul had occupied this house in a long time.