Meet and greet Brainy Smurf and Smurfette

The Hindu Young World and YoungWorldClub.com give you the chance of a lifetime to meet two of your favourite characters.

A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race. They have to find their way through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a roller-coaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

April 9, Sunday will give you a golden chance to meet Brainy Smurf and Smurfette in Chennai to cheer you up! Head to Besant Nagar and be a part of The Hindu Car Free Sunday and meet them. Make this Sunday extra special.

Details:

@ Besant Nagar Beach, Chennai

When: April 9, 2017

Time: 6:00 am to 9:00 am

Smurfs: The Lost Village is set to release in India on 21 April, 2017.

