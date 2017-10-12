Lamp of welcome

In much of North India, the festival celebrates Rama’s return to Ayodhya. I am sure many of you know the story of Rama but, for those who don’t, let’s have a quick recap. Rama was the son of Dasaratha, king of Ayodhya. When he was made crown prince, his stepmother Kaikeyi forced Dasaratha to exile Rama to the forest for 14 years, so that her son Bharata could take the throne.

Accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita, Rama left the kingdom. In the forest, Rama and Lakshmana fought against the rakshasas. This led to Ravana, the rakshasa king of Lanka, kidnapping Sita.

Following their trail, Rama and Lakshmana made friends with Sugriva, the exiled Vanara king of Kishkinta. When they helped Sugriva regain his kingdom, he pledged to help them rescue Sita. To that end, Hanuman, a Vanara warrior, was sent to Lanka as a spy.

Hanuman returned with the news that Sita was being kept in a garden and that Ravana would not free her. So Rama and Lakshmana, accompanied by the Vanarasi, went to Lanka to fight Ravana and rescue Sita. As they were building a bridge to cross the ocean, Ravana’s brother Vibhishana came over to Rama’s side. He had tried to reason with Ravana about his conduct but was only mocked at. After a battle lasting 13 days, Ravana and his sons were killed. Having crowned Vibhishana king of Lanka, Rama, Lakshmana and Sita began the journey back to Ayodhya, as the term of exile had also ended.

Back in Ayodhya, Dasaratha had died within a week of Rama’s departure.

But Bharata refused to take the throne. When he could not convince Rama to return, he placed a pair of sandals belonging to Rama on the throne and went to live in a village called Nandigram. When the people of Ayodhya learnt that Rama, their king, was returning, they lit up their homes to welcome him back. This is what we now celebrate as Deepavali.

In the South, the reason for celebration is the killing of the asura, Naraka, by Krishna.

Naraka — the son of Bhoomidevi, the earth — had defeated Indra, the king of gods, and ruled over the earth and heavens. The gods went to Vishnu who promised them that he would kill Naraka when he took the avatar of Krishna.

Naraka ruled for a long time and became more and more cruel. Once, he snatched the earrings of Aditi, the mother of the gods, from her ears. Indra asked Krishna for help. Krishna and his wife Sathyabhama went to Pragjyotisha to challenge Naraka. On their way, they had to overcome many layers of defence around the city: rocks, wind, water and fire. Krishna’s mace shattered the rocks and his discus, the Sudarshana Chakra, cut a way through the gale, the rain and the fire.

When they reached Pragjyotisha, Naraka’s lieutenant Mura and his sons were waiting. Krishna blew on his conch Panchajanya. After a fierce battle, Mura and his sons were killed. Naraka sent his army to fight Krishna but to no avail. Finally, an enraged Naraka came out and there was a pitched battle. At one point, one of Naraka’s weapons made Krishna unconscious. But Sathyabama, who had been watching, took Krishna’s place and continued the fight. Krishna soon recovered and used the Sudarshana Chakra to kill Naraka.

All those whom Naraka had been holding captive were released and houses were lit up to celebrate their freedom.

Some other legends

Another Deepavali origin is connected with Lakshmi, goddess of wealth. During the churning of the ocean, Lakshmi rose from the depths and chose to marry Vishnu. It is believed that Deepavali celebrates the birth of Lakshmi, and that houses are lit up to welcome her home.

In some parts of North India, Deepavali is celebrated as the return of the Pandavas to Hastinapur after their exile.