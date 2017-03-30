Have you ever gone bananas? Wondering what I am talking about? Well, it’s the English idiom to go bananas.

If someone is going bananas over something it means they are going wild and crazy about the situation.

Sorry, I just wentbananas for a minute. (to go mildly crazy)

Mom will go bananas if she sees the kitchen in this state!(to become very angry)

When it comes to animal rights, some people go bananas.(become over-passionate)

But why bananas? We can possibly trace the origin of the phrase to the fact that when apes are fed bananas they get super excited and hyper-active. The phrase could also be traced to the traditional Ugandan beverage Tonto, made from fermented bananas. After drinking Tonto people became rather wild because of the alcohol content in it.

So, now think of it…haven’t you gone bananas some time…or many a time?