Creating jobs

With the crash of the financial market in 1929, the United States plunged into the Great Depression. The economic recession left millions penniless, homeless and helpless. President Herbert Hoover was blamed for not doing enough to control the situation. He lost the elections to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Innovative scheme

As governor of New York, Roosevelt had run a programme providing unskilled manual labour jobs related to conservation and development of natural resources especially in the rural sector while he was the governor of New York. His interest in conservation led him to begin a series of programmes under the New Deal — a series of programmes between 1933 and 1938. One such programme was the The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) initiated on March 31, 1933. It was established in the U.S. and provided work for unemployed, unmarried men. This programme was to initially include young men between the ages of 18 to 25, but it eventually expanded and included men from 17 to 28. A maximum of 3,00,000 people could be enrolled on a one- time basis and over three million were inducted over the nine-year period.

The CCC was popular as it provided young men with meals, housing, uniforms, and medical care for working in the national forests and other government properties. It also gave them a wage of $30 a month of which $25 was sent to their families back home. Enrolment guaranteed improved physical condition, heightened morale, and increased employability which in turn, led to a greater public awareness and appreciation of the outdoors and the nation’s natural resources. In fact, it was due to the endeavours of the CCC that around three billions trees were planted, which helped reforesting America. They also helped in construction of trails, lodges in more than 800 parks and also helped in upgrading most of the State parks with improved forest fire fighting methods and public roadways in remote areas.

These camps were located in areas where conservation work was required, and if the team had around 200 civilians, it was designated as a company unit. The CCC camp was a temporary community, and had many amenities. The CCC also started separate programmes for veterans and Native Americans and around 15,000 of them participated in it.

However, it depended on the emergency and temporary legislations from the Congress. During World War II when the Congress felt that relief work was not needed they voted to close the programme.