BITTEN by the travel bug?

These days, there is just one thing on your minds. Vacation! You have a month to get ready for your holiday. What’s on the cards? Every year, it is your parents who make the decision. For a change, why don’t you volunteer to do it? Here’s how to go about it.

Wish list

Jot down the places you would like to visit. Ask your siblings and parents for their preferences too. You could choose a city and explore it completely. Or, you could choose a wildlife trail and get to visit two or three national parks. If you like hill stations, pick a destination that offers activities for everyone in your family. Or, select a beach resort and enjoy the holiday, soaking up in the sun and sand, this summer!

On the cards

Now that you have chosen the place to visit. It’s time to read up about your destination. You could look up magazines, or check for information on the internet or ask your friends if they have been there. When you know about the place, you can chart your itinerary. Since you are the planning head, include everyone’s choices and also make a note of what you could avoid doing. Places of tourist interest can be overwhelming, so make sure to keep some time for chilling.

Pack your suitcase

I know it’s early and you must be wondering why I am even putting this down, but it is important. While reading up about the place, check out the weather conditions too. Depending on the weather, you might need sunglasses, sunscreen, shoes, and so on. Keep a bag to put things in as you remember. This will avoid last minute shopping and lesser chances of forgetting essentials.

Emergency kit

When on a holiday it is essential that you keep yourself in the pink of health. But there are chances of something going wrong — change of climate, change of food and water and so on. So you need to be prepared. Your family doctor can give you a list of medicines, salves and ointments and this would be your first aid kit. Medicines for fever, cold, cough, motion sickness are a few that you could ask for. Always pack a few band aids, cotton balls, antiseptic cream, a small bottle of antiseptic and a roll of bandage.

Maintain a journal

This one is for you. Keep an exclusive diary to make notes, draw pictures, jot down pointers and everything else you need for the trip. You could take it also as a check list and use it as a diary entry during your holidays. Words can capture everything for you and reading it later can bring back fond memories. You could also collect a few leaves or some grass just to relive those moments.