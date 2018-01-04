Bellerin rescues Arsenal in 2-2 draw against Chelsea; Root misses out on elusive ton

Hector Bellerin came to Arsenal's rescue in stoppage time to clinch a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Frank Augstein

Basketball

Celtics thump Cavs in Eastern Conference showdown

In a showdown between NBA’s Eastern Conference powerhouses Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics were runaway winners as they routed the Cavs 102-88.

Celtics had six players scoring in double figures with Terry Rozier coming off the bench to score 20 points in just 20 minutes.

Cricket

Aussies strike back with late wickets

Joe Root did all the good work before being dismissed for 83 in the penultimate over of the day as Australia struck twice with the second new ball to reduce England to 233 for five at stumps on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea play out 2-2 thriller

Arsenal and Chelsea played out a thriller at the Emirates as they shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw.

After Jack Wilshere scored the opener for Arsenal, Eden Hazard equalised for Chelsea through a penalty.

Just when the visitors thought they had earned all three points through Marcus Alonso’s goal six minutes from time, Hector Bellerin, who had earlier conceded the penalty, made amends by thumping home the equaliser in added time.

Tennis

Svitolina through to Brisbane semis

Elina Svitolina progressed to the semi-finals of the Brisbane International tournament as Johanna Konta retired from the game with the score reading 1-6, 7-6 (6), 3-2 in Svitolina’s favour.