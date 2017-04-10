APRIL’S here!

more-in

The second month of Spring, April will have so much in store for star gazers. From planet spotting to two meteor showers to moon wonders and celebrating International Astronomy Day, its all packed here!

Let’s talk about one of the biggest celestial events of 2017. Make way for for the king of planets tonight’, as it meets the Moon. The largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter will appear exceptionally bright in the night sky this spring, outshining every other planet. Jupiter will lie opposite Moon tonight and will come closest to Earth tomorrow, as it will be 666 million kilometres or 37 light minutes away. Jupiter will rise around sunset and shine brightly through the night.

From the beginning of the month till mid- April, Mercury and Venus will be difficult to spot. But, by the end of the month, Venus will once again become bright and prominent in the morning sky. Saturn will gradually get brighter during the month and will rise after midnight in the constellation Sagittarius.

The first meteor shower for this month is called the Virginids. As the name suggests, the Virginids come from the constellation Virgo and will be visible each night from April 7 to 18. The activity peaks on April 12, and you will be able to see about five meteors whizzing past every hour. They travel at around 72 km per second and create a streak of light dozens of miles long —which is what we call a shooting star. The skies will be dark as it’s a new moon tonight and hence the viewing will be optimum.

The Lyrid meteor shower is the dust From Comet Thatcher. The Lyrids are created by debris from comet Thatcher, which takes about 415 years to orbit around the Sun. It is active each year from about April 16 to 25. This year too the shower will come in a burst and will last for less than a day and will peak during dawn of April 22. It can be viewed rather clearly with little or no interference from the slender waning crescent moon.

Celebrations

On April 29, we celebrate International Astronomy Day. The theme of Astronomy Day is Bringing Astronomy to the People, and on this day astronomy, stargazing clubs and other organisations around the world will plan special events. Make sure to call up your local astronomy club or planetarium to find out what they have lined up for the day.