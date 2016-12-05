Westbrook makes it five triple-doubles in a row; Ake’s winner for Bournemouth

Nathan Ake, left, pounced on a fumble by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius to complete a remarkable 4-3 victory for Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

BASKETBALL

Westbrook scores 5th straight triple double, moves level with Jordan

By scoring his fifth consecutive triple double, and tenth for this season, Russell Westbrook became the first player since Michael Jordan to achieve the feat.

His 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists allowed Oklahoma City Thunder to withstand 37 points from New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and hand them a 101-92 victory.

FOOTBALL

Wrap-up of Sunday’s action

Nice captain Dante delivered two assists as goals from Alassane Plea, Younes Belhanda and Jean-Michael Seri handed them a 3-0 victory against Toulouse, taking them top of the Ligue 1 table, three points clear of Monaco.

Khouma Babacar proved to be the hero for Fiorentina in their game against Palermo in Serie A, as the Senegal striker’s 93rd-minute header handed them a precious 2-1 win.

Valencia and manager Cesare Prandelli’s frustration seems to be mounting in La Liga, as they were at the receiving end of a 2-2 draw this time, which included Pablo Fornals’ equaliser for Malaga in the final minute of stoppage time.

Nathan Ake’s goal capped a brilliant fight back for Bournemouth as they mounted a late challenge to emerge winners in a 4-3 encounter against Premier League title contenders Liverpool.