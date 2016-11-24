WONDER kid

Tajamul Islam beat participants from 90 countries in six games to win the gold at the World Kickboxing Championship. According to her coach, she is a natural.

Eight-year-old Tajamul Islam is the first sub-junior to win the gold at the World Kickboxing Championship, held in Italy recently.

Islam, who hails from Tarkpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, is a student of Army Goodwill School. The delighted girl says, “My principal is calling me to come to Kashmir at the earliest so that he can give me a big hug.”

She won six games in the five-day long championship and beat participants from 90 countries. She said that though the journey was tough, she had the support of her family and that made a huge difference. Her father, Ghulam Mohammad Lone, is a driver for a construction company and earns just enough to make ends meet. However, nothing deters him from encouraging his daughter to pursue her dreams. In fact, not only does he encourage Islam, but also her two brothers and sisters to learn martial arts at the local academy, which is run by Faisal Ali Dar, her coach.

Follow your dream

“It was a tough journey for me but my father always encouraged me, brought me to New Delhi, and motivated me to win the gold medal. I am happy that I won and I am proud of it. I want to appeal to all the Indian parents to support their children and encourage them and motivate them towards sports,” she said in an interview.

Islam’s coach, Dar says he was instantly impressed with Islam’s skills. “I spotted Tajamul from the distance. She wasn’t yet completely conversant with the rules of the game but she had the speed. I found her instinctively aggressive.”

Dar also says, “Tajamul has shown ultimate fortitude considering her tender age but her success is the combined efforts of her parents, who supported her in every possible way, her teachers at Goodwill school, who worked really hard to polish her raw talent and most of all the senior Vice-president kick-boxing Federation of India, Ghulam Nabi Tantray, who encouraged Tajamul.”

What’s more, the youngster is a source of inspiration for many. She has motivated girls to break barriers and achieve their dreams and aspirations. The resilient youngster is determined to achieve greater heights.