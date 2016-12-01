Up your APPEARANCE

Friendly, curt, drab or dashing — how you carry yourself says a lot about your demeanour.

His greatest possession is his calm demeanour.

In professional situations, an unprofessional demeanour could get you fired.

The word demeanour is a noun that refers to someone’s outward behaviour and appearance. Your demeanour is the way you present yourself — the way you stand, talk, walk, your facial expressions, and more. Demeanour is spelt DEMEANOUR everywhere, except the United States where it is spelt DEMEANOR.

If your mom asks you about your class teacher on the first day of school, you could say she has a friendly demeanour if she was full of smiles and had a warm and pleasant appearance. On the other hand, you could say she has an unfriendly demeanour, if she was seen cross-armed all the day and with curt one-word answers to all your questions.

So, just before the party when dad tells you, “Impress guests with your charming demeanour,” you know what to do!