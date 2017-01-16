Train, tie and Tamil Nadu in this week’s workoutables

1. What activity’s name, in the news in the past week, is derived from the combination of the words coins and tie?

2. X was first unveiled 10 years ago last week. During the launch, X was described as “a revolutionary and magical product”. X has majorly contributed in making its company the world’s most valued publicly traded companies.

15 newer models of X have been launched to date, the latest having a major hardware design change. Identify X.

3. Spotify, the world’s leading streaming service on Monday advertised an opening for a position – and said it was looking for someone with “at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation”. It asked for an applicant with “good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize”.The company further said the successful applicant would come up with songs to suit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming up for an address on “health care legislation that bears your name”. Who was the job opening specifically aimed at?

4. X hails from Mohanur village, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district and on completion of higher studies was said to be seriously considering agriculture as a career. Computer application was in its nascent stages and when X was explained its strengths, he chose the field of software and started working with what would eventually be the largest private sector company in India. Identify X.

5. The Coradia iLint (in picture) is a new silent train and is set to run on the Buxtehude-Bremervörde-Bremerhaven-Cuxhaven line in Lower Saxony starting December 2017. Unveiled by French manufacturers Alstom, it will revolutionise rail travel even though it won’t go especially fast – it has a top speed of 87 miles per hour. Although not suitable for electric railway lines, it is designed to provide a clean alternative to the large number of heavily polluting diesel trains that run on non-electric lines throughout Europe. What is special about the train?

Scroll down for the answers....

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Jallikattu

2. iPhone

3. Barack Obama

4. N. Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Tata Sons Chariman

5. The train runs on Hydrogen and emits only steam (H2O) as output

Send your feedback to school@thehindu.co.in with your name, class, school and city. [subject: workoutables]