Top billing

16 warrior tribes and several sub-tribes of Nagaland come together for this festival. File photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival is not only a vibrant showcase of song, dance and ceremony, it also spreads an important environmental message...

Here’s a rambunctious ‘festival of festivals’ that welcomes visitors with a dazzling array of folk songs and dances, local crafts and ceremonial attire, food and games (including fire-eating demos).

Sixteen warrior tribes and several sub-tribes of Nagaland, each of them having distinct agrarian customs of their own, take part together only at this gala, a sort of showcase for the northeast (performers from other States are also invited to participate).

There’s even a hugely popular rock concert to which bands from all over India converge. The ‘hottest’ event, however, is a chilli-eating competition!

But what does any of this have to do with the hornbill, you ask? Everything, actually.

The Hornbill Festival is a remarkable story of conservation of the bird after which it is named.

A sixth of Nagaland’s land mass is covered with tropical and sub-tropical evergreen forests, home to rich biodiversity, including vulnerable species like the Blyth’s tragopan, which is recognised as the State bird.

The great Indian hornbill or the great pied hornbill is one of four types of hornbills found in northeastern India (the others are the wreathed hornbill, the Oriental pied hornbill, and the endangered rufous-necked hornbill).

It is a large, grand-looking bird, and it is valued not so much for its meat, which is considered tasty only when the bird is young, but for its resplendent casque (the hard crown over its head), curving beak and bright feathers.

The hornbill was extensively hunted for these accoutrements by Naga tribesmen, and considered essential to their magnificent ceremonial attire. Although quite easy to capture, efforts to breed it in captivity were unsuccessful. Thus, sustained and sensitive conservation efforts focused on persuading the Nagas to switch to fibreglass, ceramic and other reusable materials for their needs, instead of killing the bird.

Today, the Naga people are at the forefront of ensuring the safety of hornbill nests in and outside the State’s wildlife sanctuaries. And, so it is that the Hornbill Festival celebrates. It is an amazing example of how hunters can turn protectors.

Where and when

The Hornbill Festival takes places over the first ten days of December at the picturesque Kisama Heritage Village outside Kohima. The nearest airport and railway station is at Dimapur, about 70 km or two hours from here.

William, the hornbill

The instantly identifiable logo of the Bombay Natural History Society is a great Indian hornbill and their landmark headquarters in south Mumbai is called Hornbill House. It’s a tribute to William, the great Indian hornbill who was gifted to the Society by a well-wisher in 1894, a three-month-old baby bird who grew to his full length of 1.3 m, and remained here till he died in 1920. The logo came about in 1933, when BNHS celebrated its silver jubilee.

Go Pakke Paga!

In a similar effort, the first annual three-day Pakka Paga Festival was held at Seijosa near the Pakke Tiger Reserve in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh in January 2015, where hundreds of Nyishi tribals are similarly involved in protecting the hornbill.

