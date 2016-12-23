Too RED a nose

It was a shy little boy that walked to school one day, apprehension writ large over his eyes. It was not a new day in school for him, for every day was similar to Robert.

“He’s so short,” sniggered his mates. “Yeah, as dumpy as you would have seen!”

Robert looked around desperately for his sister. She was the one who would always rally around to support her kid brother. This humiliation was something Robert L. May carried over to adulthood, his diminutive size and all the ridicule that followed.

In the 1930s, May moved to Chicago where he became an in- house advertising copywriter for Montgomery Ward. Christmas was always a special time when the Wards’ bought and sold Christmas colouring books for children. But this Christmas was going to be something unique. May’s boss wanted him to write a special poem to be distributed to the children who visited their store Santa.

Poem to cheer

“It should be a cheery, joyous Christmas poem, Robert,” said his boss. “And it has to have animals in it!”

May was going through a particularly difficult phase of life at that time. His wife Evelyn had cancer, medical bills were piling up and May was in debt.

The first difficulty May had, was to think up an animal that could make the poem a merry one. He called his four-year-old daughter Barbara and asked her which animal she liked the best.

“Deer, Daddy!” she said. “I loved those I saw in the Chicago zoo.”

“That’s a splendid idea,” smiled May. “And to make it unusual I shall change the deer into reindeer!”

Robert May did not find it hard to write a poem about reindeer. He put in many of his painful childhood memories into his poem. Evelyn died in July 1939 and May finished his poem in August 1939.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is about a reindeer called Rudolph who has a radiant red nose and all his friends teased him mercilessly about it. Then, one Christmas night Santa spots Rudolph and asks him to save Christmas by leading Santa’s sleigh as the evening was so foggy and dark and Rudolph had such a shiny red nose to light the way! The poem ends with the other reindeer accepting Rudolph as their hero and friend.

The Christmas shoppers loved May’s poem and around 2.4 million copies were distributed till war-time restrictions on paper halted printing. It was resumed in 1946.

In 1947 May transformed the Rudolph poem into a story for Maxton Publishers. And the story of Rudolph- the Red Nosed Reindeer. In 1948, May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks wrote a poetic adaptation of Rudolph, which became so successful that it sold more records than all Christmas songs of the season!

May went on to write sequels Rudolph Shines Again and Rudolph to the Rescue.

Rudolph carved a magical legacy for himself and his author, for Christmases to come!