There’s MORE to this!

Sometimes you get so bored of your dad’s non-stop advice. The other day it was about the perils of the over use of mobile phones. Finally, when you thought he had finished, there, he goes on… “Furthermore, mobile phones are harmful for your eardrums…”. The word furthermore signals that the list of the ill effects of getting addicted to mobile phones hasn’t ended.

Little extra

Furthermore is a word used when you want to add more to what was already said or written. It is used especially to add a point to an argument. It would be useful when you are adding a point while writing an essay. It is similar to the words in addition to and moreover. When I say, “I like to teach English. It’s an interesting subject; furthermore, there are many opportunities for creativity,” you know that I am giving reasons why I love the language!