Tale of two SISTERS

Claudia and her sister, Janine, may as well be from two different planets. Claudia, who pays more attention to her art than her grades, feels she can’t compete with her perfect sister. Janine studies nonstop, makes straight As, and even takes college-level courses. The girls are nothing alike, and they can’t agree on anything. While Janine devotes all her time to working on her Web site, The Baby-Sitters Club is busy with their new summer play group. But when something terrible happens to their grandmother, Mimi, the two sisters discover they're more alike than they thought. Will the sisters be able to put aside their differences and find a solution?

Raina Telgemeier is the author and illustrator of the graphic novels Smile, Sisters, and Drama, both New York Times bestsellers. She also adapted and illustrated four graphic novel versions of Ann M. Martin's Baby-Sitters Club series. Raina’s accolades include Eisner Awards, a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor, a Stonewall Honor, and many Best Of and Notable lists. Raina lives and works in San Francisco, California.

